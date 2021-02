Palumbo (abdomen) is healthy again but the Rangers are taking it slow with the left-hander, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Taking it slow means Palumbo, once considered a prime contender for a rotation spot, will probably be limited to the bullpen in 2021. Texas manager Chris Woodward isn't ruling out using him as a starter but said it would be a "progression" to get that point. Palumbo was shut down early in 2020 due to ulcerative colitis and limited to 2.1 innings.