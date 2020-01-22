Palumbo (blister) is expected to start the season at Triple-A Nasvhille, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Palumbo had five separate stints with Texas in 2019, making seven appearances (four starts). The development of a blister during the summer limited him and eventually prevented him from pitching in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old left-hander spent the offseason adding weight (25 pounds) and working on a new changeup grip, which he apparently will hone while a member of the Sounds' starting rotation. Texas added three veteran starters during the offseason, filling out a rotation that already included Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. It means that, barring health issues, young starters like Palumbo will open the season in the minors.