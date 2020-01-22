Play

Palumbo (blister) is expected to start the season at Triple-A Nasvhille, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Palumbo had five separate stints with Texas in 2019, making seven appearances (four starts). The development of a blister during the summer limited him and eventually prevented him from pitching in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old left-hander spent the offseason adding weight (25 pounds) and working on a new changeup grip, which he apparently will hone while a member of the Sounds' starting rotation. Texas added three veteran starters during the offseason, filling out a rotation that already included Mike Minor and Lance Lynn. It means that, barring health issues, young starters like Palumbo will open the season in the minors.

More News
Our Latest Stories