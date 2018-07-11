Palumbo (elbow) has been assigned to High-A Down East to continue his rehabilitation assignment, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Palumbo began his rehab assignment with three starts for the Rangers' entry in the Arizona Rookie League and will make his first start for Down East on Friday. It was at Down East in 2017 where he tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

