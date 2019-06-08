Palumbo was recalled from Double-A Frisco prior to his start Saturday in Game 1 of the doubleheader against the A's.

This will be the big-league debut for the top pitching prospect in the Rangers' system. It will likely just be a one-start cup of coffee for Palumbo, who has never pitched at Triple-A. If he struggles, it shouldn't be alarming to those rostering Palumbo in dynasty leagues, but if he has success, that would boost his value in all formats. The 24-year-old southpaw has a 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 50.2 innings at Double-A.