Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Placed on 60-day DL
Palumbo (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Palumbo continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in April of 2017. He recently was able to throw from 120 feet and will have a mound session in the near future. The plan for him all along has been to return in early June, so his designation on the 60-day DL is still in line with the grand plan.
