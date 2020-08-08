Palumbo was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to an ulcerative colitis flare-up.

Palumbo hadn't made any appearances out of the bullpen since Aug. 1, and Friday's transaction provides an explanation for his lack of usage. The move is retroactive to Aug. 4, so he'll be able to return as early as next weekend. The southpaw allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 2.1 innings across two appearances to begin the season. Once he returns, Palumbo should continue to pitch mainly in low-leverage situations.