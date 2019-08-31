Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Playing catch
Palumbo (thumb) is playing catch, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Palumbo is on the Triple-A injured list while dealing with a blister on his left thumb. He has not yet been cleared to ramp up his throwing.
More News
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Lands on IL•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Exits early with blister•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Up for Tuesday's start•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Starting first game of twin bill•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Set to start in Tuesday's twin bill•
-
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Could return for doubleheader•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....