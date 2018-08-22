Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Promoted to Frisco
Palumbo has been promoted to Double-A Frisco, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Palumbo had been one of the organization's top pitching prospects prior to undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in early 2017. The left-hander posted a 2.67 ERA and 11.3 K/9 in six starts at High-A Down East.
