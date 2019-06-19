Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Recalled ahead of start
Palumbo was recalled as expected ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against Cleveland.
Palumbo has made one career big-league start, allowing four runs in four innings against Oakland in early June. He owns a 3.19 ERA in 10 starts for Double-A Frisco. Jeffrey Springs (biceps) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
