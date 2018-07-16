Palumbo (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday and optioned to High-A Down East.

Palumbo had been with Down East while on a rehab assignment. He was pitching at the same level back in April 2017 when he was shut down for Tommy John surgery. The 910th-overall pick back in 2013, Palumbo has shown mid-rotation upside, with a mid-90s fastball and a potentially plus curveball.