Palumbo (thumb) played catch Thursday without a bandage on his finger for the first time since suffering a blister Aug. 20, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers are hoping to have Palumbo pitch in a game by the middle of September. The left-hander has had a rocky introduction to the majors, allowing 14 earned runs in 10.2 innings over four appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories