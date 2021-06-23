Palumbo (back) was reinstated from Triple-A Round Rock's 7-day injured list and made a relief appearance in Monday's 4-3 win over Oklahoma City. He retired one of the four batters he faced, giving up a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch.

The appearance was Palumbo's first since May 24 while he recovered from a back strain. The 26-year-old lefty was once regarded as one of Texas' most promising pitching prospects, but his long-term outlook has dimmed with the Rangers moving him to a relief role at Triple-A this season.