Palumbo (ankle) allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out five over 2.2 innings for Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

This was Palumbo's first start back from a bout of right ankle tendinitis, an issue that cost Palumbo another shot in the big-league rotation in late July. He gave up a homer to Drew Weeks but was otherwise effective, throwing 24 of 37 pitches for strikes and fanning five of the 11 batters he faced. Once he's built up a little more, Palumbo should get that return trip to Arlington.