Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Returns to spring pitching schedule
Palumbo (heel) will start Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants.
He'll rejoin the Rangers' spring pitching schedule for the first time since Feb. 28 after missing time due to an inflamed right heel. Palumbo looks on track to be ready to go for Opening Day, but he currently finds himself on the outside looking in for a spot in the Rangers' rotation and is most likely to begin the campaign at Triple-A Nashville.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Second base
Bargain second basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Story
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock draft
Yahoo Sports' most popular format has some lineup quirks that allow for strategic diversity,...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.