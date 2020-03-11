Play

Palumbo (heel) will start Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

He'll rejoin the Rangers' spring pitching schedule for the first time since Feb. 28 after missing time due to an inflamed right heel. Palumbo looks on track to be ready to go for Opening Day, but he currently finds himself on the outside looking in for a spot in the Rangers' rotation and is most likely to begin the campaign at Triple-A Nashville.

More News
Our Latest Stories