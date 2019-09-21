Play

Palumbo will start next Friday against the Yankees, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Palumbo hasn't thrown many innings since the middle of August, so don't expect a long outing for the rookie. That he's being slotted in for a start over the final week of the season is a sign Palumbo's in line to open 2020 as a member of the rotation along with Mike Minor and Lance Lynn.

