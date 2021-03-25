site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Sent to Triple-A
Palumbo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old dealt with some back spasms and appeared in only two Cactus League games since making his debut March 4. Palumbo should open the season as a member of Round Rock's starting rotation.
