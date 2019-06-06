Palumbo will be recalled from Double-A Frisco to start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Saturday's spot start will mark Palumbo's big-league debut. The prospect has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he owns a solid 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 65:24 K:BB in 50.2 innings with the RoughRiders this season. The southpaw is expected to return to the minors after the outing, though manager Chris Woodward noted that a strong performance could open the door for Palumbo to rejoin the rotation later in summer, per Levi Weaver of The Athletic.