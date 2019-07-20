Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Set to re-enter rotation
The Rangers intend to recall Palumbo from Triple-A Nashville to start Monday's game against the Mariners, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Palumbo will re-enter the Texas rotation as a replacement for Jesse Chavez, who was banished to the bullpen after a string of poor outings. Monday's start will represent the fourth appearance at the big-league level this season for Palumbo, who has yielded 11 earned runs over nine innings. The lefty turned in his best outing to date in his last outing with Texas on July 7 at Minnesota, where he covered three shutout innings in relief.
