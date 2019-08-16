Palumbo is scheduled to be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Palumbo was sidelined by an ankle issue during the back half of July, but he returned to Nashville's rotation in August and delivered six no-hit innings Thursday. The 24-year-old will look to build on that performance Tuesday after posting an 11.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in his first three major-league outings.