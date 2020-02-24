Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Sharp in debut
Palumbo walked two while striking out two over two scoreless innings in a spring start Sunday against the Mariners.
Palumbo made his spring debut, showing off the 20 pounds he added to his body during the offseason, as reported by T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "I think it is really going to help him from a stamina standpoint, get through the whole season. That's always been a concern. Now that he has a little more mass, he can handle it better," said manager Chris Woodward. The left-hander made his big-league debut in 2019, posting a 9.18 ERA over seven appearances (four starts). The Rangers didn't want the 25-year-old Palumbo, who underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in 2018, to be used in the majors last season, but injuries forced the team's hand. The organization will have him build up innings at Triple-A Nashville in 2020, and Palumbo should be on the short list of candidates if the team needs starting help at some point during the season.
