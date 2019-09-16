Palumbo tossed two shutout innings in relief Sunday in the Rangers' 6-1 loss to the Athletics, working around two walks and no hits and striking out four.

In his first outing with the Rangers since Aug. 20, Palumbo piggybacked starter Jonathan Hernandez, who was pulled after covering the first 2.2 innings. The 24-year-old lefty excelled in his two-inning stint out of the bullpen and could get a permanent look in the Texas rotation in 2020, but the Rangers are likely to monitor his usage carefully over the final two weeks of the current campaign.