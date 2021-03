Palumbo (back) is expected to pitch in relief behind starter Jordan Lyles in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

Palumbo looks to have moved past his bout with back spasms, an injury that has prevented him from pitching in a spring game since March 4. Unless the Rangers elect to place him on the 10-day injured list rather than optioning him, the 26-year-old lefty is expected to open the season as a member of the Triple-A Round Rock rotation.