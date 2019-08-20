Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Starting first game of twin bill
Palumbo will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to start the first game of a doubleheader with the Angels.
Texas initially planned to recall Palumbo from Triple-A Nashville to start the night game, but manager Chris Woodward opted to have the 24-year-old lefty and Brock Burke -- who will also be recalled Tuesday -- swap spots in the pitching schedule. The Rangers are expected to designate Burke as the 26th man for the twin bill, which might make Palumbo the more likely of the two pitchers to stick in the rotation when a fifth starter is next required Sunday against the White Sox. The performance of both pitchers in their respective starts Tuesday will probably have more sway in determining which of the two sticks around with the big club, however.
