Palumbo allowed one run in 2.2 innings as a starter in Friday's intrasquad game, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Palumbo enters 2020 as a depth starter and should be considered as a sixth or seventh starter. That means the left-hander will be one of the first fill-in starters if the Rangers need one. "I am just going to show up every day and be ready to go when I get that chance to get the ball on the mound and give it 110 percent," said Palumbo. Should a starter suffer an injury that keeps him out indefinitely, Palumbo could vault into a fantasy relevant role.