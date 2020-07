Palumbo, who entered Sunday's game after starter Corey Kluber was removed due to a shoulder injury, will remain in the Rangers' bullpen, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Rangers have Palumbo and Koby Allard as starting depth, but manager Chris Woodward opted for Allard. Texas general manager Jon Daniels said Palumbo would serve the team better in the immediate future in the bullpen.