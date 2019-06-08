Palumbo permitted four runs on six hits over four innings in a no-decision in the first game of a doubleheader against Oakland on Saturday. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

Making his major-league debut, Palumbo kept the Athletics off the board over the first three innings. However, the 24-year-old ran into trouble in the fourth inning, as Matt Olson belted a two-run homer and Josh Phegley added a two-run double. Palumbo is not current scheduled for his next major-league start.