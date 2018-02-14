Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Throws out to 120 feet
Palumbo (elbow) was able to throw from 120 feet this week and is on the verge of tossing his first mound session since undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Palumbo remains on schedule to return to the mound around the beginning of June but is likely to be shifted to the 60-day DL due to the signing of Seung Hwan Oh earlier this month. The 23-year-old was only able to pitch in three games at the High-A level before suffering the elbow injury, although he had a sparkling 0.66 ERA and 0.61 WHIP at the time. Upon his return, Palumbo will likely start his 2018 campaign back in High-A.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...