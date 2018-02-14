Palumbo (elbow) was able to throw from 120 feet this week and is on the verge of tossing his first mound session since undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Palumbo remains on schedule to return to the mound around the beginning of June but is likely to be shifted to the 60-day DL due to the signing of Seung Hwan Oh earlier this month. The 23-year-old was only able to pitch in three games at the High-A level before suffering the elbow injury, although he had a sparkling 0.66 ERA and 0.61 WHIP at the time. Upon his return, Palumbo will likely start his 2018 campaign back in High-A.