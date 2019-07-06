Palumbo will start for the Rangers on Sunday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Palumbo will take the place of Mike Minor, whom the team is giving extra-rest prior to the All-Star break. Palumbo has drawn two previous starts with the Rangers this season, but has experienced little success. Through six innings, he's racked up a 16.50 ERA and 2.50 WHIP with five strikeouts and three walks.