Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Up for Tuesday's start
Palumbo was added to the roster as the 26th man ahead of his start in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels.
The fact that Palumbo is up as the 26th man suggests he will head back down after the twin bill, with fellow rookie Brock Burke possibly sticking in the rotation. Palumbo is the Rangers' best pitching prospect, but he has made starts in the majors this season out of necessity (he's on the 40-man roster), not necessarily because it is ideal for his development. He has a 2.67 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in six starts (27 innings) at Triple-A.
