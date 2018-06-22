Rangers' Joe Palumbo: Will throw at rookie league
Palumbo (elbow) will pitch with the rookie-level AZL Rangers on Sunday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Palumbo underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2017, and Sunday will mark his return to game action. The 23-year-old will likely need to work his way up to an official minor-league rehab assignment, and currently seems to be looking at a return in mid-July.
