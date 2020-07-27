Palumbo (0-1) allowed three runs in two innings Sunday, yielding three hits and a walk while taking the loss against Colorado. He struck out four batters.
Palumbo entered the game in the second inning after Corey Kluber left with a shoulder injury. He fired two perfect innings before unraveling in the fourth, allowing five straight batters to reach base before he was taken out. The 25-year-old lefty will likely remain in a long-relief role for the 2020 season.
