Rodriguez (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Rodriguez was limited by a sprained ankle during spring training that forced him to miss the start of the regular season, but he'll now be available to make his 2021 debut. The southpaw could be in the mix for save chances along with Ian Kennedy and Matt Bush.
