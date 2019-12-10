Play

Rodriguez signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Rangers on Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Rodriguez has been impressive over the last two seasons with the Chunichi Dragons, posting a 1.85 ERA with a 103:28 K:BB over 87.2 innings of work. He figures to see mid-to-high-leverage innings in 2019. Rodriguez last appeared in the majors in 2017, struggling to a 6.33 ERA over 27 frames with the Phillies.

