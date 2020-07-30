Rodriguez (lat) could be activated during the Rangers' upcoming road trip, which begins Friday and ends Aug. 6, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Rodriguez threw live BP earlier in the week and is traveling with the team, so he appears close to a return. Since the lefty was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 20, he'll be eligible to return as soon as this weekend. Once active, he figures to assume a spot near the back of Texas' bullpen, where saves are up for grabs with Jose Leclerc (shoulder) moving to the 45-day IL.