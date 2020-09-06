Rodriguez (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The lefty strained his hamstring Saturday and it's serious enough to end his campaign. Rodriguez finishes with a 2.13 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 17:5 K:BB and three holds in 12 appearances -- an impressive return stateside after a couple seasons pitching in Japan. Rodriguez is under contract with Texas through next year, with a team option for 2022.