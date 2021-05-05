Rodriguez (1-1) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins after pitching a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

Rodriguez pitched the bottom of the ninth shortly after the Rangers rallied from a 1-3 deficit in the top of the same inning, and looked dominant. The 29-year-old left-hander tossed 10 of his 12 pitches for strikes and fanned two before exiting the game. He now has six straight scoreless appearances (six innings) while posting a 8:1 K:BB in that span.