Rodriguez allowed a hit and two walks while striking out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Red Sox.
Rodriguez pitched into and out of trouble, retiring Xander Bogaerts with the bases loaded to preserve the Rangers' lead. It was the fourth hold for Rodriguez, who has authored five straight scoreless outings and taken control of the setup role since coming off the injured list two weeks ago.
