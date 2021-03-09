The Rangers announced Tuesday that Rodriguez (ankle) is on track to resume throwing off a mound later this week, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Rodriguez will likely have to complete multiple bullpen sessions before he's cleared to face hitters again, but if he avoids any further setbacks this spring in his recovery from the ankle sprain, he should be able to avoid the injured list and win a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen. After a one-year stint in Japan, Rodriguez signed with Texas last winter and was effective over his 12 appearances during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, submitting a 2.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 12.2 innings. If healthy, the lefty should be in the mix for a key setup role with the Rangers this season.