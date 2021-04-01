Rodriguez (ankle) landed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Rodriguez is expected to miss roughly the first two weeks of the season while he works his way back from an ankle sprain. Once healthy, he could potentially push for save opportunities in a ninth inning that appears to be wide open following Jose Leclerc's Tommy John surgery.
