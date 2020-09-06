Rodriguez left Saturday's game against the Mariners with a left hamstring strain.
Rodriguez kept the opponent off the scoreboard for the 10th time in 12 appearances this season, but he also saw his outing cut short by his injury. He will undergo more tests Sunday to determine how long he will be sidelined.
