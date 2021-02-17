Rodriguez is limited to begin spring training due to a sprained ankle, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear when Rodriguez suffered his sprained ankle, but he's slightly behind schedule to begin spring training as a result. The southpaw returned to the majors in 2020 and posted a 2.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 12.2 innings with the Rangers. Rodriguez will also be a late arrival to camp due to minor visa issues, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
