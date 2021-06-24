Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth in Wednesday's 5-3 win against the Athletics, allowing one hit and recording his first save.
With regular closer Ian Kennedy unavailable, manager Chris Woodward turned to Rodriguez to nail down a tight win. Though he has the fifth most appearances among Rangers' relievers, a high 5.91 ERA suggests Rodriguez's use in the ninth was merely a necessity rather than a potential shift in role.
More News
-
Rangers' Joely Rodriguez: Stuck with loss Sunday•
-
Rangers' Joely Rodriguez: Earns win in relief•
-
Rangers' Joely Rodriguez: Gets biggest out•
-
Rangers' Joely Rodriguez: Pitches eighth inning Monday•
-
Rangers' Joely Rodriguez: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Rangers' Joely Rodriguez: Activated from 10-day injured list•