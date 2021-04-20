Rodriguez struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning to earn his first hold in Monday's 6-4 win over the Angels.

Rodriguez entered to start the eighth inning and retired the side in order, including inning-opening strikeouts of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Closer Ian Kennedy dusted off the Halos in the ninth for his fourth save of the season. The left-handed Rodriguez was recently activated off the injured list and has pitched the eighth innings in two appearances thus far. The Rangers are getting by with Kennedy as closer, but Rodriguez is on hand should the 36-year-old right-hander falter or if manager Chris Woodward wants a southpaw in the ninth inning.