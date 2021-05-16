Rodriguez (1-2) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Sunday versus Houston.

The southpaw got to work in the eighth inning, but Houston rallied against him, loading the bases with three singles before Yuli Gurriel hit a sacrifice fly. Chas McCormick added a two-run single against Rodriguez, and reliever Brett Martin allowed an inherited runner to score. Rodriguez had pitched 10 straight scoreless innings prior to Sunday. He now has a 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in 12 appearances, and he's also collected five holds.