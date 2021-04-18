Rodriguez allowed two earned runs on three hits while recording only two outs in the eighth inning in Saturday's loss to the Orioles. He struck out one batter.

Rodriguez made his season debut after being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday. The 29-year-old was unable to get comfortable, allowing the first three batters faced to reach base. Last year, Rodriguez recorded a 2.13 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 12.2 innings.