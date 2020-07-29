site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Joely Rodriguez: Throws batting practice
Rodriguez (lat) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 20, so he is eligible to return as soon as this weekend. He's expected to be a setup man when he eventually returns.
