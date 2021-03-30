Rodriguez (ankle) threw batting practice Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez continues to progress from a sprained ankle. He's setting a target date to return about two weeks into the season. He could emerge as part of the team's end-game strategy along with Ian Kennedy and Matt Bush.
