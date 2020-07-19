site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Joely Rodriguez: Throws bullpen
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rodriguez (lat) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Rodriguez's rehab is moving ahead better than anticipated, but he still not going to make the Opening Day roster. Once healthy, Rodriguez will be one of the lefty setup men for closer Jose Leclerc.
