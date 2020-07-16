Rodriguez (lat) threw off a mound Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This marks the first time Rodriguez has thrown since straining the muscle. The left-hander, who was slated to fill a significant bullpen role, will miss the start of the regular season.
