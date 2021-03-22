Rangers general manager Chris Young said that Rodriguez (ankle) will open the season on the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rodriguez is believed to be progressing well from the sprained ankle that limited him early in spring training, but because he has yet to pitch in a Cactus League game with the start of regular season just 10 days away, the Rangers aren't counting on him to be an option for Opening Day. Young noted that Rodriguez will likely be in store for an abbreviated absence to begin the season, so he could be ready for activation from the IL in the minimum 10 days.